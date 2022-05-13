Senior Services - May 13

ACTIVITIES

Friday, May 13: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Right, Center, Left game, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, May 16: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Art from the Heart, 11 a.m.; Club meeting, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.; Legal assistance, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; Seniors eat out at Pizza Ranch, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 19: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; Pie day, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 20: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, May 13: Scalloped potatoes and ham, sliced carrots, banana, cookie.

Monday, May 16: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered peas, chilled peaches.

Tuesday, May 17: BBQ ribs, hash brown bake, green beans, fruit salad.

Wednesday, May 18: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, Caribbean blend vegetables, chilled plums, rice crispy bar.

Thursday, May 19: Turkey, dressing, cauliflower with cheese, tropical fruit.

Friday, May 20: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, fresh fruit.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

