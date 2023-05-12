ACTIVITIES

Friday, May 12: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, May 15: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Mandan Golden Age Club meeting, 1 p.m. ; Whist/pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; AARP Driver Safety course, 9-1:30 p.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; legal assistance, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 18: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; pie day, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, May 12: Chicken Alfredo, noodles, broccoli, Mandarin oranges.

Monday, May 15: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed carrots, grapes.

Tuesday, May 16: BBQ ribs, hash brown bake, baked beans, fruit salad.

Wednesday, May 17: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, Caribbean blend vegetables, fruit in gelatin, rice crispy bar.

Thursday, May 18: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, chilled apricots.

Friday, May 19: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, chilled fruit cocktail, caramel roll.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.