Senior Services - May 1, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, May 1: Polish sausage, whipped potatoes, sauerkraut, fruit salad.
Monday, May 4: Pork roast, hash browns, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled apricots.
Tuesday, May 5: Taco salad, fresh fruit, churro.
Wednesday, May 6: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, Caribbean blend vegetables, chilled peaches, rice crispy bar.
Thursday, May 7: Cabbage roll, baked potato, country trio vegetables, chilled pears.
Friday, May 8: Pork chop, stuffing and gravy, green beans, chilled pineapple, pudding with topping.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
