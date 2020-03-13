Senior Services - March 13, 2020

ACTIVITIES
Friday, March 13: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 16: Pool, 10 a.m.; crafts with friends, 12:30 p.m.; Art from the Heart, 12:30 p.m.; movie, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; gold coin hunt, 11 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pie and coffee, 2 p.m.; legal services, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18: Foot care by appointment, 8-11:30 a.m.; blood pressure, 11-11:30 a.m.; card party, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 19: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; spaghetti dinner at the Eagles, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 20: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
Salad bar available daily.
Friday, March 13: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder, crackers, banana, cookie.
Monday, March 16: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, Caribbean blend vegetables, chilled peaches.
Tuesday, March 17: Scalloped potatoes and ham, garden blend vegetables, chilled apricots.
Wednesday, March 18: Crispy chicken, baked potato, buttered corn, fruit in gelatin.
Thursday, March 19: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled fruit, cherry cobbler.
Friday, March 20: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, fruit cocktail, turnover.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
Senior citizens age 55 and older who are members of Mandan Golden Age Club may participate in activities provided by the club.
For meal and nurse reservations, call 701-663-6528; for transportation, call 701-223-9001.