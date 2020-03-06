Senior Services - March 6, 2020

ACTIVITIES
Friday, March 6: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 9: Pool, 10 a.m.; trip to Kirkwood Mall, 12:30 p.m.; movie, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; Color Street nails, 10 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11: Foot care by appointment, 8-11:30 a.m.; blood pressure, 11-11:30 a.m.; card party, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 12: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, March 13: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
Salad bar available daily.
Friday, March 6: Cheese buttons, baby carrots, salad with dressing, Mandarin oranges, peach cobbler.
Monday, March 9: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, Caribbean blend vegetables, chilled peaches.
Tuesday, March 10: Pork chop, hash brown bake, baby carrots, chilled peaches, pie.
Wednesday, March 11: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, breadstick, salad with dressing, chilled tropical fruit.
Thursday, March 12: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, pineapple.
Friday, March 13: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder, crackers, banana, cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
Senior citizens age 55 and older who are members of Mandan Golden Age Club may participate in activities provided by the club.
For meal and nurse reservations, call 701-663-6528; for transportation, call 701-223-9001.