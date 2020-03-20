Senior Services - March 20, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, March 20: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, fruit cocktail, turnover.
Monday, March 23: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, fruit salad.
Tuesday, March 24: Country style sausage, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh melon.
Wednesday, March 25: BBQ ribs, hash browns, peas and pearl onions, fruited gelatin.
Thursday, March 26: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, garden blend vegetable, chilled pineapple, pie.
Friday, March 27: Bacon cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, chilled peaches, brownie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.