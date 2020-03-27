Senior Services - March 27, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, March 27: Bacon cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, chilled peaches, brownie.
Monday, March 30: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, chilled pears.
Tuesday, March 31: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered carrots, chilled apricots, rice krispy bar.
Wednesday, April 1: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, Caribbean blend vegetables, fruit salad.
Thursday, April 2: Polish sausage, whipped potatoes, sauerkraut, chilled peaches, pie.
Friday, April 3: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, fruit cocktail, turnover.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
