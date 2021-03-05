Senior Services - March 5

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, March 5: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots, fruit in gelatin, cake with frosting.
Monday, March 8: Crispy chicken, mashed potato with gravy, green beans, chilled apricots.
Tuesday, March 9: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potato with gravy, baby carrots, chilled peaches. .
Wednesday, March 10: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli cuts, bread stick, chilled plums, brownie.
Thursday, March 11: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, garden blend vegetables, chilled pineapple.
Friday, March 12: Baked fish, potato wedges, Malibu blend vegetables, blueberry cobbler.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.