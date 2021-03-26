 Skip to main content
Senior Services - March 26
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - March 26

There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $4 per meal. 

Friday, March 26: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, country trio of vegetables, banana, pudding. 

Monday, March 29: Creamed chicken, mashed potato with gravy, buttered corn, peaches and cream.

Tuesday, March 30: Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, carrots, Easter egg, Easter bread, cheesecake with berries. 

Wednesday, March 31: Knoephla sausage and kraut, chilled plums. 

Thursday, April 1: Spaghetti, baby carrots, garlic toast, fruit pie. 

Friday, April 2: Closed.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

