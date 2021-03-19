 Skip to main content
Senior Services - March 19
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - March 19

There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal. 

Friday, March 19: Egg salad on croissant, knoephla soup, crackers, tropical fruit, banana bar. 

Monday, March 22: Meatballs, mashed potato with gravy, buttered peas, chilled pears. 

Tuesday, March 23: Pork roast, dressing, broccoli Normandy, chilled apricots, ice cream. 

Wednesday, March 24: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttered corn, chilled pineapple, apple pie. 

Thursday, March 25: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, fruit salad. 

Friday, March 26: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, country trio of vegetables, banana, pudding. 

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

