Senior Services - March 18

ACTIVITIES
Friday, March 18: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Monday, March 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Club meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 24: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, March 25: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, March 18: Egg salad on bun, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, banana bar.
Monday, March 21: BBQ chicken, baby baker potatoes, vegetable blend, fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, March 22: Scalloped potatoes and ham, broccoli, chilled apricots, ice cream.
Wednesday, March 23: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, apple pie.
Thursday, March 24: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, fruit salad.
Friday, March 25: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots, fresh fruit.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.