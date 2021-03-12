Senior Services - March 12

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, March 12: Baked fish, potato wedges, Malibu blend vegetables, blueberry cobbler.
Monday, March 15: BBQ chicken, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, chilled fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, March 16: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, fresh fruit.
Wednesday, March 17: Corn beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots, pistachio salad.
Thursday, March 18: Taco salad, garlic toast, fruit in gelatin, cake.
Friday, March 19: Egg salad on croissant, knoephla soup, crackers, tropical fruit, banana bar.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.