Senior Services - March 11

ACTIVITIES

Friday, March 11: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, March 15: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Art from the Heart, 11 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 17: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; St. Patrick's Day coin hunt, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Hearing screenings, 11:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 18: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, March 11: Baked fish, potato wedges, country trio of vegetables, blueberry cobbler.

Monday, March 14: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered peas, chilled pears.

Tuesday, March 15: Knoephla, sausage and kraut, chilled plums.

Wednesday, March 16: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, garden blend of vegetables, chilled pineapple.

Thursday, March 17: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, pistachio dessert.

Friday, March 18: Egg salad on bun, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, banana bar.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0