ACTIVITIES

Friday, March 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; bunco, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, March 13: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo and movie, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; paint class, 10 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 16: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; St. Patrick's Day fun, 11:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 17: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, March 10: Baked fish, potato wedges, country trio of vegetables, blueberry cobbler.

Monday, March 13: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered peas, chilled pears.

Tuesday, March 14: Knoephla, sausage and kraut, chilled plums.

Wednesday, March 15: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, Malibu blend vegetables, cherry cobbler.

Thursday, March 16: Corn beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, pistachio dessert.

Friday, March 17: Egg salad on bun, knoephla soup, crackers, banana bar.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.