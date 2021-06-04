Senior Services - June 4

ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, June 8: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.
Thursday, June 10: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
The Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will be open to congregate meals. Occupancy is limited to 65% normal seating capacity. Senior Center participants must enter and exit through the east side door. Curbside pickup will be available until further notice; use the west entrance. Home-delivered meals will be available to those who qualify. Suggested donations are $4 per meal.
Friday, June 4: Tater tot hot dish, buttered corn, fresh fruit, cake with frosting.
Monday, June 7: Smothered steak, au gratin potatoes, buttered peas, chilled peaches.
Tuesday, June 8: Crispy chicken, potato salad, baked beans, biscuit, watermelon.
Wednesday, June 9: Pepper steak, rice, broccoli cuts, fresh fruit cup.
Thursday, June 10: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, tropical fruit.
Friday, June 11: Chicken kiev, rice pilaf, country trio of vegetables, lemon bar.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.