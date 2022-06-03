Senior Services - June 3

ACTIVITIES
Friday, June 3: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, June 6: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 9: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, June 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, June 3: Cheese buttons, baby carrots, salad with dressing, peach cobbler.
Monday, June 6: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, Caribbean blend vegetables, fruit salad.
Tuesday, June 7: Pork chop, hash brown bake, baby carrots, fruit pie.
Wednesday, June 8: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, bread stick, salad with dressing, chilled tropical fruit.
Thursday, June 9: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg rolls, fortune cookie, chilled pineapple.
Friday, June 10: Ham and cheese on bun, vegetable chowder, crackers, banana, cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.