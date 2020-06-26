Senior Services - June 26, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, June 26: California burger, tater tots, vegetable blend and pears.
Monday, June 29: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable blend and applesauce.
Tuesday, June 30: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, broccoli with cheese and tropical fruit.
Wednesday, July 1: Ham, sweet potatoes, buttered corn and chilled peaches.
Thursday, July 2: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and fruit in gelatin with topping.
Friday, July 3: Closed for the holiday.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
