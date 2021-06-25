Senior Services - June 25

ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, June 29: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.
Thursday, July 1: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
The Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will be open to congregate meals. Occupancy is limited to 65% normal seating capacity. Senior Center participants must enter and exit through the east side door. Curbside pickup will be available until further notice; use the west entrance. Home-delivered meals will be available to those who qualify. Suggested donations are $4 per meal.
Friday, June 25: Salisbury steak, hash brown bake, cauliflower with cheese, chilled peaches.
Monday, June 28: BBQ ribs, knoephla and kraut, chilled fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, June 29: Pork roast, dressing with gravy, sliced carrots, chilled applesauce, cake with frosting.
Wednesday, June 30: Lasagna, salad with dressing, breadstick, chilled apricots.
Thursday, July 1: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, baby carrots, gelatin with fruit topping.
Friday, July 2: Ham, sweet potatoes, buttered corn, cheesecake with strawberries.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.