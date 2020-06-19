Senior Services - June 19, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, June 19: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, plums and a caramel roll.
Monday, June 22: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and onion pearls, and pears.
Tuesday, June 23: Beef stew, biscuit, cucumber salad and grapes.
Wednesday, June 24: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast and fruit in gelatin.
Thursday, June 25: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, garden blend vegetables and apricots.
Friday, June 26: California burger, tater tots, vegetable blend and pears.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
