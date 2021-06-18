Senior Services - June 18

ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, June 15: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.
Thursday, June 17: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
The Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will be open to congregate meals. Occupancy is limited to 65% normal seating capacity. Senior Center participants must enter and exit through the east side door. Curbside pickup will be available until further notice; use the west entrance. Home-delivered meals will be available to those who qualify. Suggested donations are $4 per meal.
Friday, June 18: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, country trio of vegetables, lemon bar.
Monday, June 21: Meatballs, mashed potato with gravy, peas and onion pearls, chilled pears.
Tuesday, June 22: Sausage, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, grape salad.
Wednesday, June 23: Spanish rice, broccoli Normandy, fresh fruit.
Thursday, June 24: Meatloaf or lover and onions, baked potato, baby carrots, turnover.
Friday, June 25: Salisbury steak, hash brown bake, cauliflower with cheese, chilled peaches.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.