Senior Services - June 17

ACTIVITIES
Friday, June 17: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, June 20: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; club meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; AARP driver safety, 9 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; Legal assistance, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; AARP driver safety, 9 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 23: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; pie day, 2 p.m.
Friday, June 24: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, June 17: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, turnover.
Monday, June 20: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, June 21: Spaghetti, baby carrots, chilled plums, garlic toast, ice cream.
Wednesday, June 22: BBQ ribs, hash browns, peas and pearl onions, gelatin with fruit.
Thursday, June 23: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, garden blend vegetables, fruit pie.
Friday, June 24: Bacon cheeseburger, tater tots, coleslaw, fresh fruit, brownie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.