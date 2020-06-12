Senior Services - June 12, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, June 12: Brats, potato salad, corn, watermelon, ice cream.
Monday, June 15: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, onion pearls, pears.
Tuesday, June 16: BBQ ribs, hash brown bake, green beans, fruit salad.
Wednesday, June 17: Scalloped potatoes and ham, Malibu blend vegetables, pineapple.
Thursday, June 18: Turkey, dressing, cauliflower with cheese, fresh fruit.
Friday, June 19: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, plums, caramel roll.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
