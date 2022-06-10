Senior Services - June 10

ACTIVITIES
Friday, June 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, June 13: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; Seniors eat out at Station West, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 16: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; Men's BBQ and pinochle party, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 17: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, June 10: Ham and cheese on bun, vegetable chowder, crackers, banana, cookie.
Monday, June 13: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered peas, chilled apricots, pudding with topping.
Tuesday, June 14: Scalloped potatoes and ham, garden blend vegetables, chilled apricots.
Wednesday, June 15: Stuffed peppers, baby baker potatoes, country trio of vegetables, fresh melon.
Thursday, June 16: Baked chicken, baked potato, Malibu blend of vegetables, grapes.
Friday, June 17: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, turnover.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.