Senior Services - July 9

ACTIVITIES
Friday, July 9: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 13: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Hearing screenings, 9:30 a.m.; Health Fair, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; COVID vaccine clinic, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 15: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
The Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will be open to congregate meals. Occupancy is limited to 65% normal seating capacity. Senior Center participants must enter and exit through the east side door. Curbside pickup will be available until further notice; use the west entrance. Home-delivered meals will be available to those who qualify. Suggested donations are $4 per meal.
Friday, July 9: Lemon pepper fish, baby baker potatoes, Malibu blend vegetable, white cake with fruit topping.
Monday, July 12: Polish sausage, mashed potato, sauerkraut, tropical fruit.
Tuesday, July 13: Beef stroganoff over buttered noodles, green beans, chilled peaches.
Wednesday, July 14: Ham and scalloped potatoes, buttered corn, cherry cobbler.
Thursday, July 15: Crispy chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, biscuit with jelly, ice cream.
Friday, July 16: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, carrot slice, chilled pears.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.