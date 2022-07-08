Senior Services - July 8

ACTIVITIES
Friday, July 8: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, July 11: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 12: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; fishing derby, 11 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, July 15: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, July 8: Lemon pepper fish, baby baker potatoes, Malibu blend vegetables, white cake with fruit topping.
Monday, July 11: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, tropical fruit.
Tuesday, July 12: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, green beans, grape salad.
Wednesday, July 13: Ham and scalloped potatoes, broccoli Normandy, cherry cobbler.
Thursday, July 14: Crispy chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, biscuit with jelly, ice cream.
Friday, July 15: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, carrot slices, chilled pears.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.