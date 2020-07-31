Senior Services - July 31, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, July 31: Closed. Please contact the center to make arrangements for a frozen meal.
Monday, Aug. 3: Beef stew, buttermilk biscuits and chilled peaches.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, green beans and chilled apricots.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: BBQ beef sandwich, potato salad, creamy coleslaw and fruit in gelatin.
Thursday, Aug. 6: Salisbury steak, baby baker potatoes, key west vegetable blend and watermelon.
Friday, Aug. 7: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, country trio vegetables and grapes.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
