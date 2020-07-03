Senior Services - July 3, 2020
SENIOR SERVICES

ACTIVITIES

All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice. 

MENU

There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal. 

Friday, July 3: Closed for the holiday.

Monday, July 6: Pork chop, stuffing, broccoli and chilled apricots.

Tuesday, July 7: Steak in mushroom gravy, roasted potatoes, buttered peas and chilled plums.

Wednesday, July 8: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie and pineapple.

Thursday, July 9: Cheese buttons, baby carrots, salad with dressing and fresh melon.

Friday, July 10: Lemon pepper fish, baby baker potatoes, Malibu blend veggies, banana and white cake with strawberries.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

