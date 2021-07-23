Senior Services - July 23

ACTIVITIES
Friday, July 23: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 27: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 29: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, July 30: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, July 23: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, banana, rice crispy bar.
Monday, July 26: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, chilled pears.
Tuesday, July 27: Stuffed peppers, baby baker potatoes, mixed vegetables, apple crisp.
Wednesday, July 28: Hamburger chow mein, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, fresh melon.
Thursday, July 29: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, chilled apricots, pie.
Friday, July 30: Knoephla, kraut and sausage, chilled plums.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.