Senior Services - July 2

ACTIVITIES
Friday, July 2: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 6: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 8: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
The Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will be open to congregate meals. Occupancy is limited to 65% normal seating capacity. Senior Center participants must enter and exit through the east side door. Curbside pickup will be available until further notice; use the west entrance. Home-delivered meals will be available to those who qualify. Suggested donations are $4 per meal.
Friday, July 2: Ham, sweet potatoes, buttered corn, cheesecake with strawberries.
Monday, July 5: Closed.
Tuesday, July 6: Steak in mushroom gravy, roasted potatoes, peas and onion pearls, fruit turnover.
Wednesday, July 7: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, chilled pineapple.
Thursday, July 8: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, broccoli, fresh melon.
Friday, July 9: Lemon pepper fish, baby baker potatoes, Malibu blend vegetable, white cake with fruit topping.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.