Senior Services - July 17, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, July 17: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, carrot slices and chilled pears.
Monday, July 20: Meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy, garden blend vegetables and chilled peaches.
Tuesday, July 21: Cabbage rolls and backed potato with sour cream, Key West vegetable blend and watermelon.
Wednesday, July 22: Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, chilled pineapple and fruit in gelatin.
Thursday, July 23: BBQ ribs, knoephla and kraut and grape salad.
Friday, July 24: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, fresh fruit and frosted brownies.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
