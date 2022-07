Senior Services - July 15

ACTIVITIES

Friday, July 15: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, July 18: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Club meeting, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Legal assistance, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20: open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; AARP driver safety, 9 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; Seniors eat out at Station West, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 21: Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; pie day, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, July 22: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, July 15: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, carrot slices, chilled pears.

Monday, July 18: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, garden blend vegetables, chilled peaches.

Tuesday, July 19: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, chilled applesauce, brownie.

Wednesday, July 20: Cabbage rolls, baked potato, Key West vegetables, watermelon.

Thursday, July 21: BBQ ribs, hash brown bake, country trio of vegetables, chilled pineapple, cake with frosting.

Friday, July 22: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder, crackers, banana, rice crispy bar.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.