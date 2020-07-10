Senior Services - July 10, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, July 10: Lemon pepper fish, baby baker potatoes, Malibu blend veggies, banana and white cake with strawberries.
Monday, July 13: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauer kraut and tropical fruit.
Tuesday, July 14: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, green beans and chilled pears.
Wednesday, July 15: Scalloped potatoes and ham, buttered corn and chilled applesauce.
Thursday, July 16: Crispy chicken, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, biscuit and jelly and ice cream.
Friday, July 17: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, carrot slices and chilled pears.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
