SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - July 1

ACTIVITIES

Friday, July 1: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4: Closed.

Tuesday, July 5: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, July 8: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, July 1: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, broccoli, fresh melon.

Monday, July 4: Closed.

Tuesday, July 5: Steak in mushroom gravy, roasted potatoes, peas and onion pearls, fruit turnover.

Wednesday, July 6: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, chilled pineapple.

Thursday, July 7: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, gelatin with fruit.

Friday, July 8: Lemon pepper fish, baby baker potatoes, Malibu blend vegetables, white cake with fruit topping.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

