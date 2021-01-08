Senior Services - Jan. 8

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Jan. 8: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, fresh fruit, cookie.
Monday, Jan. 11: Country style sausage, baby bakers, Key West blend vegetables, chilled pineapple.
Tuesday, Jan. 12: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, country trip vegetable, chilled plums, apple crisp.
Wednesday, Jan. 13: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli Normandy, chilled peaches.
Thursday, Jan. 14: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, fruit in gelatin.
Friday, Jan. 15: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, cauliflower, fresh orange.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.