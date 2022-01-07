Senior Services - Jan. 7

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Jan. 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 10: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Club meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Jan. 7: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, cookie, fresh fruit.
Monday, Jan. 10: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, chilled fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, Jan. 11: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, country trio of vegetables, apple crisp.
Wednesday, Jan. 12: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli Normandy, chilled peaches.
Thursday, Jan. 13: Cabbage roll, baked potato, mixed vegetables, chilled pineapple.
Friday, Jan. 14: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, cauliflower, fresh orange.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.