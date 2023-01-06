Senior Services - Jan. 6

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Jan. 6: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; club meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.
People are also reading…
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Jan. 6: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, chilled peaches.
Monday, Jan. 9: Scalloped potatoes and ham, baby carrots, banana, cookie.
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, broccoli, bread stick, chilled fruit cocktail, pudding with topping.
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, California blend veggies, fruit in gelatin.
Thursday, Jan. 12: Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, chilled apricots.
Friday, Jan. 13: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, fresh fruit, cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.