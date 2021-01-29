Senior Services - Jan. 29

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Jan. 29: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, chilled apricots, brownie.
Monday, Feb. 1: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, chilled plums.
Tuesday, Feb. 2: Stuffed pepper, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, chilled pears.
Wednesday, Feb. 3: Ham, sweet potatoes, buttered corn, chilled applesauce, cheesecake.
Thursday, Feb. 4: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttered peas, gelatin with fruit.
Friday, Feb. 5: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, tropical fruit.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.