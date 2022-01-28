Senior Services - Jan. 28

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Jan. 28: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 31: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Recycled cards, 9 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Jan. 28: Egg salad on a bun, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, chilled pineapple.

Monday, Jan. 31: Roast turkey, dressing, gravy, buttered peas, chilled pears.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Stuffed peppers, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, apple crisp.

Wednesday, Feb. 2: Ham, sweet potatoes, buttered corn, chilled applesauce, cheesecake.

Thursday, Feb. 3: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, fruit in gelatin.

Friday, Feb. 4: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, tropical fruit.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0