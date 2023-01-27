 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Jan. 27

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Jan. 27: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Lunch and Learn, 11:45 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Jan. 27: Chili, crackers, coleslaw, caramel roll, Mandarin oranges.

Monday, Jan. 30: Pepper steak, buttered rice, Key Biscayne vegetables, chilled pears.

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Cabbage roll, baked potato, mixed vegetables, chilled peaches.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, buttered peas, pudding with topping, fresh fruit. 

Thursday, Feb. 2: Lemon pepper fish, baby baked potatoes, green beans, fruit cobbler.  

Friday, Feb. 3: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, chilled pears.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

