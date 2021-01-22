Senior Services - Jan. 22

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Jan. 22: Chili, crackers, coleslaw, caramel roll, Mandarin oranges.
Monday, Jan. 25: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato with gravy, buttered corn, fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, Jan. 26: Cabbage roll, baked potato, mixed vegetables, sliced peaches.
Wednesday, Jan. 27: Scalloped potatoes and ham, baby carrots, banana, cookie.
Thursday, Jan. 28: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, country trio vegetables, fruit salad, cake.
Friday, Jan. 29: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, chilled apricots, brownie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.