SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Jan. 21

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Jan. 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 24: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, Jan. 26: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Jan. 21: Chili, crackers, coleslaw, caramel roll, Mandarin oranges. 

Monday, Jan. 24: Pepper steak, buttered rice, Key Biscayne vegetables, chilled pears.

Tuesday, Jan. 25: Creamed chicken, dumplings, corn, sliced peaches.

Wednesday, Jan. 26: Scalloped potatoes and ham, baby carrots, banana, cookie.

Thursday, Jan. 27: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, country trio of vegetables, fruit salad.

Friday, Jan. 28: Egg salad on a bun, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, chilled pineapple.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

