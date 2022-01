Senior Services - Jan. 14

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Jan. 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 17: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Tuesday, Jan. 18: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Hearing screenings, 11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Jan. 14: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, cauliflower, fresh orange.

Monday, Jan. 17: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Tuesday, Jan. 18: BBQ ribs, hash browns, Tuscany blend of vegetables, cherry cobbler.

Wednesday, Jan. 19: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, lemon bar.

Thursday, Jan. 20: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, chilled plums.

Friday, Jan. 21: Chili, crackers, coleslaw, caramel roll, Mandarin oranges.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

