Senior Services - Jan. 13

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Jan. 13: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16: Closed.
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; legal assistance, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; pie day, 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
People are also reading…
Friday, Jan. 13: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, fresh fruit, cookie.
Monday, Jan. 16: Closed.
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, country trio of vegetables, apple crisp.
Wednesday, Jan. 18: Beef stroganoff over buttered noodles, broccoli Normandy, chilled peaches.
Thursday, Jan. 19: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, fortune cookie, chilled pineapple.
Friday, Jan. 20: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, buttered cauliflower, fresh orange.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.