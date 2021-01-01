Senior Services - Jan. 1

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Jan. 1: Closed.
Monday, Jan. 4: Crispy chicken, mashed potato with gravy, green beans, chilled apricots.
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, broccoli, bread stick, chilled pears, pudding with topping.
Wednesday, Jan. 6: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, California blend vegetables, chilled applesauce, cheesecake.
Thursday, Jan. 7: Pepper steak over rice, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, chilled pears.
Friday, Jan. 8: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, fresh fruit, cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.