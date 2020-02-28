Senior Services - Feb. 28, 2020

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Feb. 28: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 2: Pool, 10 a.m.; crafts with friends, 12:30 p.m.; meatball dinner at the Eagles, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4: Foot care by appointment, 8-11:30 a.m.; recycled cards, 9 a.m.; blood pressure, 11-11:30 a.m.; card party, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, March 6: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
Salad bar available daily.
Friday, Feb. 28: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, banana, cookie.
Monday, March 2: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, applesauce.
Tuesday, March 3: Stuffed pepper, baby baker potatoes, country trio vegetables, dark sweet cherries.
Wednesday, March 4: Knoephla, kraut and sausage, sliced carrots, chilled plums.
Thursday, March 5: Baked fish, rice pilaf, green beans, chilled pears, scotcheroos.
Friday, March 6: Cheese buttons, baby carrots, salad with dressing, Mandarin oranges, peach cobbler.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
Senior citizens age 55 and older who are members of Mandan Golden Age Club may participate in activities provided by the club.
For meal and nurse reservations, call 701-663-6528; for transportation, call 701-223-9001.