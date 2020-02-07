Senior Services - Feb. 7, 2020

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Feb. 7: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10: Pool, 10 a.m.; Wii bowling, 12:30 p.m., movie, 1:30 p.m.; Mandan Golden Age Club Board meeting, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Bone builders, 10 a.m; Color Street nails, 10 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Foot care by appointment, 8-11:30 a.m.; blood pressure, 11-11:30 a.m.; card party, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m., Valentine's dinner at the Senior Center, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
Salad bar available daily.
Friday, Feb. 7: Scalloped potatoes and ham, buttered peas, fruit salad.
Monday, Feb. 10: Cabbage roll, baked potato, buttered corn, chilled tropical fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: BBQ chicken, baby baker vegetables, Key West vegetables, fruit turnover.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Salisbury steak, Au gratin potatoes, Sicilian blend vegetable, fresh fruit, pudding with topping.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Country style sausage, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, chilled peaches, rice krispie bar.
Friday, Feb. 14: California burger, potato wedges, Caribbean vegetables, chilled pears, cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
Senior citizens age 55 and older who are members of Mandan Golden Age Club may participate in activities provided by the club.
For meal and nurse reservations, call 701-663-6528; for transportation, call 701-223-9001.