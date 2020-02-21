Senior Services - Feb. 21, 2020

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Feb. 21: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24: Pool, 10 a.m.; Wii bowling, 12:30 p.m.; movie, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.; rib night at the Senior Center, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Foot care by appointment, 8-11:30 a.m.; blood pressure, 11-11:30 a.m.; card party, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
Salad bar available daily.
Friday, Feb. 21: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, Mandarin oranges, caramel roll.
Monday, Feb. 24: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, sweet dark cherries, cheesecake.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, chilled pineapple.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Cheese buttons, baby carrots, chilled applesauce, turnover.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, country trio vegetable, chilled pears, brownie.
Friday, Feb. 28: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, banana, cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
Senior citizens age 55 and older who are members of Mandan Golden Age Club may participate in activities provided by the club.
For meal and nurse reservations, call 701-663-6528; for transportation, call 701-223-9001.