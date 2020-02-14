Senior Services - Feb. 14, 2020

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Feb. 14: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17: Closed.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pie and ice cream, 2 p.m.; legal services, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Foot care by appointment, 8-11:30 a.m.; blood pressure, 11-11:30 a.m.; card party, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Bone builders, 10 a.m.; progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m., spaghetti dinner at the Eagles, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21: Progressive bingo, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
Salad bar available daily.
Friday, Feb. 14: California burger, potato wedges, Caribbean vegetables, chilled pears, cookie.
Monday, Feb. 17: Closed.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit in gelatin.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, chilled peaches, cake.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, Malibu blend vegetables, cherry cobbler.
Friday, Feb. 21: chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, Mandarin oranges, caramel roll.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
Senior citizens age 55 and older who are members of Mandan Golden Age Club may participate in activities provided by the club.
For meal and nurse reservations, call 701-663-6528; for transportation, call 701-223-9001.