Senior Services - Feb. 4

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Feb. 4: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Feb. 4: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, tropical fruit.
People are also reading…
Monday, Feb. 7: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, chilled plums.
Tuesday, Feb. 8: Steak in mushroom gravy, stuffing, green beans, fruit cocktail, turnover.
Wednesday, Feb. 9: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, pineapple, fortune cookie.
Thursday, Feb. 10: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, buttered peas, fresh fruit.
Friday, Feb. 11: Lemon pepper fish, baby baker potato, Malibu blend vegetables, white cake with strawberry topping.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.