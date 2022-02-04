 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Feb. 4

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Feb. 4: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Feb. 4: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, tropical fruit.

People are also reading…

Monday, Feb. 7: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, chilled plums.

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Steak in mushroom gravy, stuffing, green beans, fruit cocktail, turnover.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, pineapple, fortune cookie. 

Thursday, Feb. 10: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, buttered peas, fresh fruit. 

Friday, Feb. 11: Lemon pepper fish, baby baker potato, Malibu blend vegetables, white cake with strawberry topping. 

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News