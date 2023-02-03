ACTIVITIES

Friday, Feb. 3: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Feb. 3: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, chilled pears.

Monday, Feb. 6: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, chilled pineapple, fortune cookie.

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Steak in mushroom gravy, stuffing, green beans, chilled fruit cocktail.

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli Normandy, chilled apricots.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Country style sausage, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit.

Friday, Feb. 10: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, knoephla soup, crackers, applesauce, cake.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.